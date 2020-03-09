Play

Potts (hamstring) was moved to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Potts got off to a good start this spring, going 3-for-9 with a pair of RBI through five Cactus League games. However, he has been hobbled by a tight hamstring since late February. Potts hit .227 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI with Double-A Amarillo last season.

