Potts (undisclosed) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his first game back with Double-A Amarillo on Monday.

Potts didn't need much time to convince the Padres' brass that he was ready to return to Amarillo, going 8-for-12 during his brief rehab assignment in the AZL. He has mostly struggled against Double-A arms again this season, slashing .206/.282/.342 after limping to a .154/.258/.231 line last year in his first exposure to the level (22 games). The lack of production over the past calendar year has hurt his stock, but Potts is still only 20 years old and still has appeal in deep dynasty leagues given his power.