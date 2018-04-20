Padres' Hudson Potts: Solid start to High-A season
Potts is hitting .296 with two home runs and an .833 OPS in his first 14 games for High-A Lake Elsinore.
Potts held his own with 20 home runs and a .731 OPS last year for Low-A Fort Wayne as the fifth youngest hitter in the Midwest League. It's only a few weeks into the season, but the move to High-A hasn't slowed his momentum.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...