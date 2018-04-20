Potts is hitting .296 with two home runs and an .833 OPS in his first 14 games for High-A Lake Elsinore.

Potts held his own with 20 home runs and a .731 OPS last year for Low-A Fort Wayne as the fifth youngest hitter in the Midwest League. It's only a few weeks into the season, but the move to High-A hasn't slowed his momentum.