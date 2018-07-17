Potts went 9-for-16 with three home runs, five runs, eight RBI, three walks and two strikeouts across four games in Lancaster over the weekend.

Lancaster is perhaps the most hitter-friendly park in the minors, but this still qualifies as a monster series for the 19-year-old third baseman. He upped his season average from .262 to .276 in those four games alone, and is tied for second in the California League with 16 home runs. Potts is also the second youngest qualified hitter in the league. He profiles nicely as a power-hitting third baseman who could hit fifth or sixth in a good big-league lineup someday.