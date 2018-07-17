Padres' Hudson Potts: Takes advantage of Lancaster
Potts went 9-for-16 with three home runs, five runs, eight RBI, three walks and two strikeouts across four games in Lancaster over the weekend.
Lancaster is perhaps the most hitter-friendly park in the minors, but this still qualifies as a monster series for the 19-year-old third baseman. He upped his season average from .262 to .276 in those four games alone, and is tied for second in the California League with 16 home runs. Potts is also the second youngest qualified hitter in the league. He profiles nicely as a power-hitting third baseman who could hit fifth or sixth in a good big-league lineup someday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start