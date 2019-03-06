Potts is starting at second base Wednesday against the Reds.

This is noteworthy because Manny Machado is clearly the Padres' third baseman of the future, so Potts will need to find somewhere else to play. He has also seen time at first base. There is no position where the Padres have a perceived long-term opening, so Potts' best avenue to everyday at-bats is a trade, but it's nice to see that second base could become an option for him.

