Cruz underwent internal brace surgery last week to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though Cruz's procedure typically entails a shorter recovery timeline than Tommy John surgery, the Padres are likely to proceed cautiously with the 18-year-old's rehab program, which could extend through the end of the 2026 season. Signed out of Mexico for $750,000 in February 2024, Cruz made his full-season debut earlier this summer after being assigned to Lake Elsinore on July 1. Before landing on the 7-day injured list Aug. 19, Cruz made six starts for Lake Elsinore and logged a 6.97 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB in 20.2 innings.