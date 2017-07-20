Renfroe (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

As expected, Renfroe will return from injury to fill the void left now that Manuel Margot is on the paternity list. Renfroe has been a three-true-outcome hitter this season, but he'll likely continue to get opportunities to hit as the regular right fielder moving forward, which will likely push Jabari Blash back to the bench.