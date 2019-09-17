Renfroe (ankle) is starting in right field and hitting fifth Tuesday against Milwaukee.

Renfroe had been held out of the starting lineup since Sept. 7 due to a right ankle sprain, but he's returned to full strength and draws the start in the second game of the series. He'd gotten off to a rough start to September prior to suffering the injury, going 1-for-11 with two walks and six strikeouts over five games.