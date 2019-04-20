Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Back in cleanup spot
Renfroe is hitting fourth and playing right field against the Reds on Saturday.
The 27-year-old hasn't manned the cleanup spot since April 14, as the Padres have let Wil Myers and Franmil Reyes handle the role, but Renfroe gets the nod Saturday against right-hander Luis Castillo and the Reds. Renfroe is supplying decent power numbers so far this season, with a .574 slugging percentage with four homers through 54 at-bats.
