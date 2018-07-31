Renfroe batted third and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Renfroe was penciled in the lineup against a southpaw, cashing in on the opportunity for his eighth long ball of the season. Five of the 26-year-old's eight homers have surprisingly come against right-handed pitchers, but his superior splits against lefties (.254/.357/.507 compared to .220/.272/.402 versus righties) showcase why the outfielder is situated on the short side of a platoon in right field with Travis Jankowski.