Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in the Padres' 5-4 victory over the Nationals on Thursday.

Renfroe was hitless in his last eight at-bats coming into the contest, but he broke out of the brief skid with a two-run shot in the second inning off Patrick Corbin for his 18th long ball of the season. The 27-year-old continues to be an excellent source of power, as 28 of his 44 hits on the season have gone for extra bases, giving him a robust .619 slugging percentage through 176 at-bats.