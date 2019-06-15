Renfroe went 4-for-7 with three home runs, five RBI and another run scored in Friday's 16-12 win at Coors Field.

Renfroe crushed a 427-foot homer off Jeff Hoffman in the second inning to get the Padres on the board, then obliterated a 434-foot blast off reliever Mike Dunn to help the Padres rally in the ninth. As if that wasn't enough, the 27-year-old cranked yet another long ball in the twelfth inning, this time traveling 431 feet. It was his ninth career multi-homer game, and first three-homer outing. Although the 27-year-old has cooled down as of late, his power makes up for it. Overall, he's slashing .253/.300/.631 with a team-leading 21 home runs, 40 RBI and 30 runs scored.