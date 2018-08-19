Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Renfroe took Arizona starter Zack Greinke deep in the first inning with a two-run shot before knocking an RBI single later in the game. He drove in all three runs for his Padres, with the rest of the lineup combining for just six hits. The 26-year-old outfielder now has 14 homers and 45 RBI on the season.