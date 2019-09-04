Renfroe went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and a stolen base Tuesday in the Padres' 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Renfroe has been efficient on the basepaths on the rare occasions he's chosen to run, going 5-for-5 on steal attempts. The stolen-base production has been a nice boon for fantasy managers who roster Renfroe mainly for his power production, which is where most of his value comes from. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to build on his huge first half, smacking only four home runs in 45 games since the All-Star break.