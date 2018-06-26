Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double and his first stolen base of the season in Monday's loss to Texas.

Renfroe has contributed six hits while starting three consecutive games for the Friars. The 26-year-old's brief hot streak upped his slash line to .254/.331/.452 through 42 games, but his inability to hit righties (.225 compared to .304 versus southpaws) has left the slugger on the short side of a platoon with Travis Jankowski. The latter has been sidelined with a hamstring injury over the past two games, but he is being considered day-to-day. Until Renfroe can prove that he can handle same-handed pitchers, his playing time will remain inconsistent when the rest of the outfield is at full strength.