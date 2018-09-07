Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Padres' 6-2 win over the Reds on Thursday.

Renfroe got the scoring started for the Padres in the third inning with a solo homer off Reds' starter Luis Castillo. He has three solo home runs in five September starts and has now notched his second consecutive 20-homer season after collecting 26 home runs in 2017.