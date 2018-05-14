Padres manager Andy Green suggested Saturday that Renfroe (elbow) could begin a rehab assignment at some point this week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe has been playing in simulated games at extended spring training for the past week and a half and resumed working in the outfield last Wednesday. With the Padres apparently satisfied with how Renfroe has looked in those contests, the 26-year-old should soon be ready to test his health in a more uncontrolled setting at a minor-league affiliate. Prior to hitting the 10-day disabled list April 21, Renfroe had been a staple in the San Diego lineup against lefty pitching, but his role with the big club will be less clear once he's healthy again. Rookie Franchy Cordero has made a compelling case for full-time duty in the outfield, while right-handed power hitter Franmil Reyes will join the Padres on Monday and could render Renfroe expendable, given their overlapping skill sets.