Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a walk in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Cubs.

Renfroe was in the starting lineup against a southpaw as per usual, but he could be in line for a boost in playing time following Wil Myers' (foot) early exit. The latter was spotted in a walking boot after the game, and is scheduled to undergo further tests Friday after fouling a ball of his foot in the sixth inning. If Myers is forced to miss any time, Renfroe figures to slot in as the Friars' primary right fielder.

