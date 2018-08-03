Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Could receive boost in playing time
Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a walk in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Cubs.
Renfroe was in the starting lineup against a southpaw as per usual, but he could be in line for a boost in playing time following Wil Myers' (foot) early exit. The latter was spotted in a walking boot after the game, and is scheduled to undergo further tests Friday after fouling a ball of his foot in the sixth inning. If Myers is forced to miss any time, Renfroe figures to slot in as the Friars' primary right fielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....