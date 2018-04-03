Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Could start in place of injured Myers
Renfroe would be a logical choice to replace Wil Myers (triceps) until the outfielder returns to the field.
The slugging outfielder loss the battle to be the Friars' starting left fielder this spring to Jose Pirela, but Myers' back and triceps injuries could open up a window of regular playing time for Renfroe in right field. The 26-year-old posted dramatic splits last season (.316/.392/.684 versus southpaws and .202/.244/.393 versus righties), but he could still be a cheap source of power if Myers is forced to miss extended time.
