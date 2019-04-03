Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Cranks pair of homers
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in the Padres' 8-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Renfroe had one hit in seven at-bats coming into the contest, but he broke out against Arizona, touching up Zack Greinke with two long balls. The 27-year-old has hit 26 homers and topped 20 doubles in each of the last two seasons despite not reaching 500 at-bats in either campaign, so he should be a decent source of power once again when he's in the lineup, even if his suspect plate discipline means he's unlikely to post a high batting average or on-base percentage.
