Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers.

He's ending the season on a high note, homering five times in the last seven games since his latest recall from the minors. Renfroe's also struck out eight times in those seven games, however, and improving his contact and strikeout rates will be paramount in 2018 if he's going to take full advantage of his power potential.