Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Crushes 29th home run
Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's loss to San Francisco.
Renfroe entered the game with two homers in 16 career at-bats against Madison Bumgarner and added another to the tally in the third inning, launching a mammoth 444-foot bomb to plate three runs. He had earlier accounted for the first score of the game with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Despite an underwhelming .241 batting average this season, Renfroe has been one of the most under-the-radar power sources in baseball, ranking fourth in the National League with 29 home runs.
