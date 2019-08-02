Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Thursday's loss at Dodger Stadium.

Renfroe got the scoring started with a solo home run off Clayton Kershaw in the second inning. The long ball was his 30th of the year as he continues to improve upon his best campaign to date. Through 100 games, the 27-year-old outfielder is batting .237/.297/.566 with 59 RBI and 49 runs scored.

