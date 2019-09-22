Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to Arizona.

Renfroe launched a 421-foot shot to center field to put the Padres on the board in the fifth inning. The long ball was his second in 10 at-bats since returning from an ankle injury Sept. 17. Renfroe is unlikely to reach the 40-homer mark that once seemed inevitable after he went deep 27 times before the All-Star break, but he has nonetheless solidified his role as a power bat with a career-high 33 round trippers this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories