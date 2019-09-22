Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Crushes homer in loss
Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to Arizona.
Renfroe launched a 421-foot shot to center field to put the Padres on the board in the fifth inning. The long ball was his second in 10 at-bats since returning from an ankle injury Sept. 17. Renfroe is unlikely to reach the 40-homer mark that once seemed inevitable after he went deep 27 times before the All-Star break, but he has nonetheless solidified his role as a power bat with a career-high 33 round trippers this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...