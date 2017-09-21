Renfroe put his power on display Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a trio of home runs and four RBI in a loss to Arizona.

The normally pitcher-friendly Petco Park turned into Coors Field for a night with nine balls leaving the yard -- Renfroe delivered a third of them. The 25-year-old's power outburst helped him tie a Padres' rookie record with 24 homers on the season. Renfroe's .234 batting average and 28.6 percent K rate have limited his value as a whole, but with four homers and seven RBI in three games since being called up, he may end up being an MVP for his owners in the fantasy playoffs.