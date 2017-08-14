Play

Renfroe is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Renfroe is just 1-for-9 with six strikeouts over his last two starts, so he'll get the day off to gather himself. Matt Szczur is starting in right field for him, batting seventh.

