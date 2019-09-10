Renfroe has been battling an ankle issue, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The exact nature and severity of the issue are not yet clear. Renfroe's awful .364 OPS over his last 22 games gives the the Padres plenty of reason to bench him, though it's still a surprise to see him out of the lineup against lefty Jose Quintana and the Cubs on Tuesday. The ankle problem presumably partially explains his absence.

