Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Friday against the Blue Jays.

With the game tied heading into the eighth inning, Renfroe clubbed a three-run blast, giving his club a 6-3 lead. The 27-year-old outfielder has struggled to hit for average through 46 games this season (.230), though he has crushed 12 homers and sits with 26 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories