Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Demoted to minors
Renfroe was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.
While he has displayed impressive power this season, Renfroe has also struggled to make contact; hitting 20 homers but posting a .230 batting average and striking out an unsightly 28.7 percent of the time, essentially making him a one-category asset. He'll head back to the minors for the time being to straighten himself out and hopefully cut down on his strikeouts, but he should be back with the Padres when rosters expand in September. Jabari Blash was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move, and he will likely take over starting duties in right field while Renfroe is in the minors.
