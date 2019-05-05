Renfroe swatted a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning of Sunday's 8-5 win over the Dodgers.

Renfroe pinch hit for Adam Warren with two outs in the ninth frame and took Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen deep for a 429-foot grand slam. It was Renfroe's seventh homer of the year and his first extra-base hit over his last seven games.

