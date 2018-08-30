Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

Renfroe put the Padres up 2-1 in the first inning with his sacrifice fly before busting the game open with his three-run homer in the third frame. The 26-year-old outfielder has now recorded a hit in six straight games -- homering in three of those contests -- and is hitting a solid .299/.321/629 with nine homers and 26 RBI through 25 games this month.