Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Renfroe is riding a four-game hitting streak since the turn of the month, bumping his average from .231 to .238 across 214 at-bats in 2018. It's been a disappointing year for the 26-year-old. He's hit just nine homers and 28 RBI after blasting 26 long balls and 58 RBI during the 2017 season. When Wil Myers (foot) returns from the disabled list (likely sometime around mid-August) will have to fight to keep his everyday role in the lineup.