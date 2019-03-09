Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Friday's spring game against Oakland.

Renfroe plated a run in the third inning on a single to center field, and he drove in two more in the fifth on double. The 27-year-old has gotten off to a slow start at the plate thus far (5-for-24) but has plenty of spring left to find his swing.

