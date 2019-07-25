Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

Fantasy managers won't complain about the solid counting stats Renfroe provided here, but the power outage he's endured lately has been disappointing, given that he's rostered mainly for his contributions as a home-run hitter. Since slugging five long balls during the Padres' four-game series in Colorado in mid-June, Renfroe has homered only five times across his subsequent 27 contests.