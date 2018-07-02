Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Drives in two
Renfroe went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI Sunday against the Pirates.
Renfroe doubled in the third inning to drive in his first run of the game and followed that up with a solo shot in the fifth inning. He now has five home runs and 14 doubles on the season, adding up to a .472 slugging percentage. The Padres' outfield remains crowded, and Renfroe has often been the odd man due to his struggles against right-handed pitching -- he has just a .393 slugging percentage against them in 89 at-bats this season.
