Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Embarks on rehab assignment
Renfroe (elbow) will begin on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Renfroe has been on the DL since mid-April due to elbow inflammation but was able to appear in a few simulated games at extended spring training over the past two weeks. He will likely play a couple contests in the minors before being reinstated, though his role with the Padres is unclear with Franchy Cordero manning left field and the recent call-up of outfielder Franmil Reyes.
