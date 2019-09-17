Renfroe (ankle) is expected to be in the starting lineup against the Brewers on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Renfroe participated in batting practice and spent time running the bases and shagging fly balls Monday in preparation for his return. He has been available to pinch hit over the last three games but is expected to instead make his return in a starting role Tuesday. Renfroe has been out since Sept. 7 while nursing a sprained right ankle.