Renfroe (ankle) indicated Thursday that he should be ready to play during the Padres' upcoming road trip, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Renfroe suggested that his sprained right ankle is improving, thus rendering a return on the team's upcoming seven-game road trip that begins Friday in Colorado a possibility. While Renfroe slugged 27 homers before the All-Star break, multiple ailments have limited him to four in the second half and none in his last 59 at-bats. The 27-year-old last started Sept. 4 and has not played since Sept. 7.