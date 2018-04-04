Renfroe started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

While Wil Myers' triceps injury opened up a spot in the outfield for Renfroe, manager Andy Green likely would have found a way to somehow make room for Renfroe against Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland after the 26-year-old terrorized left-handed pitching to the tune of a .316/.392/.684 line last season. Renfroe should make for an appealing DFS option nearly any time a lefty is on the hill, but he'll likely see his overall numbers suffer if he's exposed to more right-handed pitching in the event Myers misses additional action.