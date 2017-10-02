Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.

It was an up-and-down campaign for the 25-year-old rookie. The slugger flashed his tremendous power potential (26 homers and a .236 isolated power rating), but it didn't come without flaws (.231 batting average and 29.2 percent strikeout rate). Renfroe's raw power should keep him relevant in fantasy circles with a regular role next season.