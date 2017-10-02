Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Finishes with 26 homers
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.
It was an up-and-down campaign for the 25-year-old rookie. The slugger flashed his tremendous power potential (26 homers and a .236 isolated power rating), but it didn't come without flaws (.231 batting average and 29.2 percent strikeout rate). Renfroe's raw power should keep him relevant in fantasy circles with a regular role next season.
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Crunches 25th homer Tuesday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Crushes three homers Wednesday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers in first at-bat since callup•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Recalled from Triple-A, starting in right field•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...