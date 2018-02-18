Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Forced to compete for everyday gig
Renfroe will have to compete for an everyday role in the corner outfield in spring training after the Padres agreed Saturday with free agent Eric Hosmer on an eight-year contract, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
With Hosmer penciled in for regular at-bats at first base, Wil Myers, the Padres' top slugger, is expected to primarily play the corner outfield for the first time since the 2015 season. Myers will work out mostly as a right fielder Sunday, so it appears playing time in left field is up for grabs for Renfroe and a number of other players, including Jose Pirela, Franchy Cordero and Alex Dickerson (back). Renfroe offers more power upside than any of those players, but his struggles against right-handed pitching to this point in his career -- he owns a .216/.253/.423 line over 375 plate appearances -- may put him at risk of settling for short-side platoon duty.
