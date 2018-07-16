Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Cubs.

Renfroe cracked the starting lineup thanks to southpaw Jon Lester taking the mound, but he took right-hander Pedro Strop deep for his seventh home run of the season. While he has two home runs in his past two games, he has only three other hits in his last 25 at-bats. He has been ceding at-bats to Travis Jankowski when the Padres face righties, putting him on the short-side of a platoon and limiting his playing time.

