Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Goes deep again
Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Cubs.
Renfroe cracked the starting lineup thanks to southpaw Jon Lester taking the mound, but he took right-hander Pedro Strop deep for his seventh home run of the season. While he has two home runs in his past two games, he has only three other hits in his last 25 at-bats. He has been ceding at-bats to Travis Jankowski when the Padres face righties, putting him on the short-side of a platoon and limiting his playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...