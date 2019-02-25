Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Goes deep in win
Renfroe went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's victory over the White Sox.
Renfroe hit a single in the fourth inning and belted a homer in the sixth on the way to a 5-4 win. After going deep 26 times in each of the last two seasons, he's proving early on why he's a candidate to club 30-plus long balls in 2019.
