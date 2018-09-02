Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Saturday against the Rockies.

Renfroe was the sole provider of offense for the Padres Saturday, collecting his 18th and 19th home runs of the season. He continues to swing an incredibly hot bat, smacking five home runs in his last nine starts and 13 in 139 post All-Star break at-bats. Though this kind of stretch isn't likely to last much longer, Renfroe has clearly illustrated the potential to provide meaningful power production.

