Renfroe is set to have minor foot surgery to remove a bone spur from the top of his right foot, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe's surgery is expected to keep him out for about the first week of the team's offseason workout program but the left fielder should be a full-go after that period. It's uncertain how long Renfroe has been dealing with the injury. The 27-year-old dealt with other issues to his elbow and ankle during the season but was able to gut this foot injury out during the 2019 campaign. Renfroe will look to head into next season healthy and hungry for a turnaround year with a young Padres team.