Renfroe is out of the lineup Saturday against the Giants.

Renfroe has gone just 2-for-10 in two games since returning from the DL with a neck injury, so he'll get the day off following Friday's extra-inning win. Jabari Blash, who is hitting .440 this month while making a serious push for more playing time, takes over in right field.

