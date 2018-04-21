Renfroe was placed on the 10-day disabled list with elbow inflammation Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Renfroe had been playing through serious pain for the last few days. He's hitting just .200 through his first 17 games, though he does at least have two home runs. Manuel Margot was activated from the disabled list to take his spot on the roster.

