Renfroe went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer to help the Padres to a 5-4 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Renfroe continues to swing a hot bat, as he's up to 22 homers for the season following this fifth-inning blast off Wade LeBlanc. The 26-year-old is now slashing .258/.308/.519 over 345 at-bats, giving him an .827 OPS that would comfortably top the .751 mark he posted last season.