Renfroe is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against Cincinnati, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After two consecutive two-hit games coming into the series against the Reds, Renfroe went hitless in the opener and will now take a seat for Wednesday's game. Jose Pirela will take his spot in right field, batting third in the order.

