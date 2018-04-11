Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in San Diego's 5-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Renfroe finally broke through his first long ball of the year with the seventh-inning blast off Bryan Shaw to help the Padres to the victory. It's still been a dismal start for the 26-year-old coming off his 26-homer campaign of last year and he's slashing just .188/.257/.375 over 32 at-bats on the season even with the homer now in the books.